Fire breaks out on State Street in Quincy

2309 State Street
2309 State Street(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) -According to the Quincy Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire late Saturday night at 2309 State Street.

Firefighter Ryan Willingham reported that the call came in around 11:37 p.m.

Willingham said that once firefighters arrived on scene, they quickly contained the fire to the back porch.

The department reported that there were no injuries and minimal damage to the inside of the home, which neighbors say belongs to Jason Priest.

Willingham said that most of the damage was to the exterior.

Willingham reported that the cause of the fire is undetermined, but it is still under investigation by QFD and the Quincy Police Department.

QPD said they have responded to this house for incidents in the past.

