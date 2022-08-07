Muddy River Riders host annual bookbag handout

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Muddy River Riders found another way to give back to the community.

They hosted a bookbag handout in Quincy where they gave 100 bookbags to families in the area.

“It’s just awesome to give back. It’s just something everybody should do, any little thing. Like I’ve always said even opening a door for somebody, saying have a nice day, is giving back. Just small things like that, they just make a difference,” said Muddy River Riders President Eddie Griffin.

50 families came within the first 10 minutes of the event.

The club gave out bookbags and any other school supplies needed for their child.

“Well the children are our future so education is the most important thing as parents and adults that we can give to kids. It’s a small thing like a bookbag, but it makes a difference to a kid. It’s something that gets them going, gets them ready and excited for the year,” said Griffin.

If you were unable to make it out today, they will be brining more bookbags filled with supplies to local schools.

The next Muddy River Riders event will be a toy drive in November.

You can keep up with their future events here.

