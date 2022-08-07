Night of Mayhem returns to Lee County

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - Saturday marked the fifth annual Night of Mayhem event hosted by the Lee County Fair Board.

There were a variety of shows including a demo derby, figure eight competition and even a kids power wheels competition.

Fair Board member and event organizer Brock Westfall said that people come back to watch these types of events.

“We had 45 cars I think for fair night, we’re 20 or 30 more tonight, but people want to come back and watch it, they love this stuff,” said Westfall. “We have demo drags where they got to race down the midway and hit each other before they finish, we got power wheels for the kids, which looks like it’s numbers are a little bit down, but you know people like watching this stuff and they know this money’s going back to our fair.”

The 2022 Lee County Fair Queen, Hailey Tweedy, made an appearance at the event before she heads to the state competition this week

“I truly believe that Lee County is an amazing community between each county or each town that they have and you know having events like this, it truly brings everybody together and just for a night of fun for the family and you know you don’t have to do much, just bring the kids out and watch everybody crash a car, I mean who doesn’t love that?” Tweedy said.

