Parents of child who died from fentanyl charged with murder

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office determined that “acute fentanyl intoxication” caused...
The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office determined that “acute fentanyl intoxication” caused 15-month-old Charlotte Frostick's death. According to the coroner’s report, her mother used fentanyl and went to sleep while drugs and paraphernalia were on the bed she shared with the toddler.(Source: DEA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors in Northern California have filed murder charges against the parents of a 15-month-old who died in May after she ingested fentanyl authorities believe her mother had been using.

The Press Democrat reports that prosecutors on Thursday also charged 26-year-old Evan Frostick and 23-year-old Madison Bernard with child cruelty and alleged their actions willfully caused the suffering of a child.

Investigators believe 15-month-old Charlotte Frostick ingested the fentanyl by touching it and possibly putting her hands in her mouth or eyes.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office determined last month that “acute fentanyl intoxication” caused her death, The Associated Press reports.

According to the coroner’s report, Bernard used fentanyl and went to sleep while drugs and paraphernalia were on the bed she shared with Charlotte inside their apartment.

Frostick is being represented by the Sonoma County Public Defender’s office. They didn’t immediately returned a message seeking comment Friday.

It was not immediately known if Bernard has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
4 teens were injured in a crash on U.S. 61
The RiverFest music festival has moved to Quincy for its three day weekend music festival.
RiverFest’s first time in Quincy
Golden Bridges Inc. opens new office in Quincy
Golden Bridges Inc. opens new office in Quincy
Since opening in 1962, the club has trained local swim teams, Olympic athletes and even...
Quincy’s Sheridan Swim Club celebrates 60th anniversary
The turnover gear is five years past it's expiration date.
Griggsville Fire Dept. finds ways to fund new turnout gear

Latest News

Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz, checks into evidence the weapon used in the MSD shooting...
Parkland shooter’s prosecutor had bloody facts on his side
Radio traffic indicates officers on the scene were trying to break up a large crowd, “Car 50,...
9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say
Ukraine is a major global grain supplier but the war blocked most exports. An international...
Shift in war’s front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden leaves White House for 1st time since getting COVID-19
In a speech before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Inflation...
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK