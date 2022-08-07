Quincy’s Sheridan Swim Club celebrates 60th anniversary

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Sheridan Swim Club in Quincy celebrated it’s 60th year of operation on Saturday.

Since opening in 1962, the club has trained local swim teams, Olympic athletes and even celebrities like John Travolta!

Dan and Sheri Dittmer had dreams of opening a competitive training and swimming facility for years.

In 1962, they made that dream a reality.

At the celebration of the Sheridan Swim Club’s 60th anniversary, their daughters shared some insight into how the Quincy complex came to be.

“He was a swim coach and it was his dream and he copied it after the hall of fame in Fort Lauderdale was kind of the incentive for it, but just to bring swimming and family and opportunities for health and wellness and fitness and sport, introduce the sport and it became a really amazing place for the whole city of Quincy,” said Lori Dittmer-Cornwell.

At the anniversary celebration, visitors got to enjoy food, music, cake and an afternoon swim.

Quincy Mayor Mike Troup stopped by to share some of his fond memories of the Sheridan facilities.

“It’s not only a place where I grew up and enjoyed, swam, etcetera, it’s also where I became an employee,” Troup said. “So I was a lifeguard out here, then the head lifeguard, then an assistant pool manager out here, I’ve got a lot of fond memories that I think helped shape me.”

Sheridan Swim Club isn’t just celebrating 60 years of operation, they’re celebrating 60 years of historical training.

“Great things are happening here. There’s also significance in the standpoint in we have an Olympic swimmer by the name of Nicole Kramer,” said Sheridan Swim Club President Erik Dolieslager. “She competed in 1976 in the Olympic Games in Montreal in the 800-meter, she was actually the record holder for a short period of time about 20 minutes or so, but nonetheless she was a record holder that swam here.”

