Tri-State food pantry in need of donations now more than ever

Good Food Collaborative has made policy changes due to the overwhelming demand.
Good Food Collaborative has made policy changes due to the overwhelming demand.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Because of the rising cost in goods, more people are seeking the help of food assistance programs. Good Food Collaborative in Macomb is one pantry that’s in need of donations now more than ever to meet the demand.

“We definitely will be needing more donations because we would like to get back to a concept of delivering every week because we want to impact as many households as we possibly can, but we can’t do that unless we receive more donations,” said Good Food Collaborative Director of Operations Zac Green.

Green said the program made 609 deliveries last June compared to 1,702 this June.

“To really put it into perspective, this time last year we were delivering to about 210 households on average every single week, currently we are at 405 households [per week],” Green said.

Because of the high demand, Good Food Collaborative has switched to every-other-week deliveries. One week for households in Macomb and another week for outside of Macomb. Additionally, they are no longer accepting requests for new deliveries.

“The need for food for lower income [households] has never just magically disappeared,” Green said.

Volunteer Kimberly Michael recently moved to the area.

Michael said she saw the need for help and jumped on the opportunity.

“It just makes you feel like you’re being useful in the world regardless of what you might do in your regular day-to-day, you’ve helped somebody for today so it’s been a good day,” Michael said.

Click here to volunteer, donate or learn more about Good Food Collaborative.

