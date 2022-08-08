7th annual Feast in the Heart of Quincy showcases local agriculture and restaurants

By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday evening was hot and humid, but it didn’t stop a near 200 people from dining on the 400 block of Hampshire Street in downtown Quincy.

This year marked the 7th annual Feast in the Heart of Quincy where local agriculture and restaurants were celebrated. Attendees enjoyed a five-course meal catered by a combination of Quincy chefs.

Chefs included ones from The Fuzzy Bubbler, Wicked Thyme Charcuterie, Seoul2Soul Bistro, 8te Open and Krazy Cakes Cafe.

The District’s Director of Economic Development Emily Lombardi said it’s a way for people to come together and salute local farmers.

“We know how important our local farmers and restaurants are,” Lombardi said. “We wanted to have a community dinner where we could take our local produce, our local chefs and prepare a five-course meal and serve it in a beautiful historic Quincy area.”

Lombardi said attendees also brought canned food items to donate to local food pantries.

