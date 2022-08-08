Adams County Health Department gives back-to-school immunizations

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you still need to get your kids their back-to-school immunizations, the Adams County Health Department is making it very easy for you to do that.

Officials from the department are going around to different schools to give kids the mandatory vaccines they need.

Officials said they hope doing this will help parents get everything done all at once.

“As parents come in to register their child, if they need led test for kindergarten, if they need their kindergarten shots, or their 6th grade shots were there,” said Immunization and WIC Supervisor Leanne Williams. “Just trying to make it easier for the parents and maybe help them save a little gas now that gas prices are crazy high.”

Officials said they give out hundreds of vaccines for students before they go back to school.

“It’s just really important to keep your kids safe from the terrible diseases that these vaccinations can prevent,” said Williams.

October 17th is the last day for parents to get their child the mandatory vaccines they need.

For more information on where the health department will be, you can visit their Facebook page.

