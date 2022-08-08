Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 7th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Faye Wallick
Eleanor Nation
David Porter
Danie VaLeu
Cosea Moore
Trinity Wright
Perry Harrison
Stephanie Hill
Jody Snow
Holli Furhman
Heather Reische
Ralph Walker
Jennifer Derry
Tom Sadler
Dylan Baker
Laurie Morrison
Hudson Leroy Finch
Tony Fairchild
Breyhar Wiskirchen
Carolyn Taylor
ANNIVERSARIES
Jim & Peggy Hesse
Jared & Amanda Sly
Stan & Paula Clark
Kory & Katie Hollensteiner
Denny & Lil Taylor
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.