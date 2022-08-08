Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 7th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Faye Wallick

Eleanor Nation

David Porter

Danie VaLeu

Cosea Moore

Trinity Wright

Perry Harrison

Stephanie Hill

Jody Snow

Holli Furhman

Heather Reische

Ralph Walker

Jennifer Derry

Tom Sadler

Dylan Baker

Laurie Morrison

Hudson Leroy Finch

Tony Fairchild

Breyhar Wiskirchen

Carolyn Taylor

ANNIVERSARIES

Jim & Peggy Hesse

Jared & Amanda Sly

Stan & Paula Clark

Kory & Katie Hollensteiner

Denny & Lil Taylor

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.