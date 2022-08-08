CAUGHT ON CAM: Robbers make off with more than $2 million in jewelry, police say

Caught on cam: Jewelry robbers in Bronx make off with more than $2M in goods. (SOURCE: NYPD CRIME STOPPERS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Have you seen these men?

A video released by the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers caught the four of them in a criminal act.

Police said they were stealing jewelry from a store in the Bronx, coming into the shop and using a hammer to break through the display cases, while collecting jewelry pieces.

They got away with more than $2 million worth of merchandise, according to police.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2309 State Street
Fire breaks out on State Street in Quincy
generic crash
4 teens were injured in a crash on U.S. 61
Nearly 200 gathered in Downtown Quincy for the 7th Feast in the Heart of Quincy.
7th annual Feast in the Heart of Quincy showcases local agriculture and restaurants
Since opening in 1962, the club has trained local swim teams, Olympic athletes and even...
Quincy’s Sheridan Swim Club celebrates 60th anniversary
The RiverFest music festival has moved to Quincy for its three day weekend music festival.
RiverFest’s first time in Quincy

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July...
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and Chicago FOP endorsed Sen. Darren Bailey for governor...
Bailey, DeVore endorsed by Illinois Fraternal Order of Police
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday in the French...
Teenager in custody for robbing off-duty officer in New Orleans, police say
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Killings send fear rippling through US Islamic communities
FILE - Writer and historian David McCullough appears at his Martha's Vineyard home in West...
David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89