Hancock County schools looking at potential for 1% sales tax

HANCOCK COUNTY (WGEM) - Schools in Hancock County, Ill. are looking at the potential for implementing a county-wide 1% sales tax to attain more funding for building and equipment upgrades.

Illini West Superintendent Jay Harnack said it can be challenging for rural schools to receive consistent funding for improvements.

“Particularly in upgrading our facilities we have a desperate need for improving our envelope window, we having water issues with flooding,” Harnack said.

One of the district’s top priorities is improving school security and safety measures. Harnack said money generated from the tax would potentially be used to upgrade existing security systems and also provide mental health resources to students.

“There was a lot of national news last year about the decline in student behavior across all schools,” Harnack said. “We dealt with that last year and we’re trying to put measures in place to address it.”

Harnack said one security concern he has is the school’s use of portable classrooms. Currently, Illini West has six of them on the exterior of the building which require students to use multiple entrances and exits.

“We have students that leave the building and come back every hour and it’s very difficult to have single entrance security,” Harnack said.

About 15 miles north in Dallas City the same situation persists.

Currently, a near $400,000 roofing project is underway at Dallas City Elementary and is being paid for by Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

Dallas City Elementary Superintendent and Principal Alissa Tucker said upgrades aren’t common without grant assistance.

“Very infrequently are we able to afford major projects like that,” Tucker said. “The funding is very spotty and we’re not always able to receive the funds that we need to do the projects that we need to maintain our building.”

Harnack said the 1% sales tax could be on the ballot as early as November but will likely be voted on in 2023.

