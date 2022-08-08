Hannibal man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison on gun charge

Court Gavel
Court Gavel(Source: MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (WGEM) - On Monday, U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced Ronald Allen, 46, of Hannibal, to five years and three months in prison after he was caught with stolen firearms in 2020.

According to the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, on Dec. 24, 2020, the Hannibal Police Department and Ralls County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the theft of firearms when they found Allen in a Hannibal home.

Police found three stolen semi-automatic pistols, drug paraphernalia, prescription pain medication and marijuana.

The U.S. Attorney reported that two of the guns were stolen on Dec. 23, 2020, in Ralls County. The other gun was stolen from Jefferson City.

Allen plead guilty in April to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

