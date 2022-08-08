Hospital Report: August 8, 2022
Aug. 8, 2022
Deaths:
Leroy D. Collier, 92 of Canton, Missouri passed away August 7 at the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton. Arnold’s Funeral Home.
Carolyn Kay Jenkins, 67, of Hannibal, MO passed away August 5 at Valley View Health and Rehabilitation in Moberly, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home
Shirley Merkel, age 95, of Quincy, died August 5, at the Arbors at Adam’s Pointe Senior Living. Hansen Spear Funeral Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital:
Aaron & Kelly Emory of Coatsburg, IL...girl
