Hospital Report: August 8, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Aug. 8, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Leroy D. Collier, 92 of Canton, Missouri passed away August 7 at the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton. Arnold’s Funeral Home.

Carolyn Kay Jenkins, 67, of Hannibal, MO passed away August 5 at Valley View Health and Rehabilitation in Moberly, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Shirley Merkel, age 95, of Quincy, died August 5, at the Arbors at Adam’s Pointe Senior Living. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

Aaron & Kelly Emory of Coatsburg, IL...girl

