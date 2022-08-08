Humidity Will Drop

After a stretch of hot and humid weather, a cold front will bring an end to the summer heat and humidity on Monday. As the front moves through on Monday, widespread cloud cover and scattered showers will remain in the forecast. A few thunderstorms may pop in the afternoon, especially across the Southern counties. Despite the rain chances, there will also be plenty of dry time in the afternoon.

High temperatures will climb into the mid 80′s, with dewpoints making it feel a touch warmer. The cooler and drier air will filter in during the evening and overnight hours. Through the day on Tuesday, temperatures may stay a few degrees below average with lower humidity.

A brief warm up of temps will return midweek, before temperatures sink back closer to normal through the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.