Local food pantry boxes are running low and need your help

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Neighborhood Federation said their three food pantries across the city are struggling to keep up with an increase in demand with more people using them and the food in them not lasting as long.

Event Coordinator Brittney Welch said they have volunteers that make daily routes to fill the food pantries.

She said they’re emptying before routes are made to fill them back up again.

“Even on the weekends we have people who are a part of our organization that fill on the weekends... we’re not opposed to partnering with someone we just don’t know who the resource currently is to partner with,” Welch said.

She said they don’t have any partnerships to solve this right now, because they solely rely on private donations to make sure families have access to food.

The Quincy Neighborhood Federation is located on 8th and Payson Avenue where you can go to drop off food donations.

