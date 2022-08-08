Local realtors: housing market slowing down

Lots of Houses, not a lot of buyers
Lots of Houses, not a lot of buyers(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - You might be noticing For Sale signs staying outside houses for a longer than usual.

Local realtors said the red-hot housing market we’ve been seeing is starting to cool off.

Those Farlow Real Estate said they saw this coming back in May as the market started to slow down.

Managing broker Jeremy Farlow said around that time, people were panic buying houses but he said now with inflation rising and the Fed raising interest rates, people are holding off on buying houses.

“The last two years, you put a house on the market, priced well, and you’d have, 7 to 10 showings, two or three offers that very first night,” he said. “Now, it goes on the market and you’ll have a couple of showings, and they’re like, ‘I’m not really sure,’ because people are much more discretionary since it’s going to cost them much more to be able to buy the same house.”

He said even though it’s taking longer for homes to sell, prices still might stay high until the number of buyers in the market goes down.

Broker Matthew Farlow said with how long houses are staying on the market, it can be good for buyers.

“They’re finally able to have the time to truly look and think about what they’re looking for,” he said. “As opposed to feel rushed into having to only look at one right? Because if it sells the same day you can only look at that house that day so you have to make an offer,” he said.

Jeremy Farlow said if the Fed lowers interest rates, that could affect home buying as well as it could reduce mortgage rates and encourage more people to buy homes.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2309 State Street
Fire breaks out on State Street in Quincy
generic crash
4 teens were injured in a crash on U.S. 61
Since opening in 1962, the club has trained local swim teams, Olympic athletes and even...
Quincy’s Sheridan Swim Club celebrates 60th anniversary
Most of the rain will miss the area Monday.
Cold front will end hot streak
The RiverFest music festival has moved to Quincy for its three day weekend music festival.
RiverFest’s first time in Quincy

Latest News

7th annual Feast in the Heart of Quincy showcases local agriculture and restaurants
7th annual Feast in the Heart of Quincy showcases local agriculture and restaurants
Fire breaks out on State Street in Quincy
Fire breaks out on State Street in Quincy
Local food pantry boxes are running low and need your help
Local food pantry boxes are running low and need your help
Tri-State food pantry in need of donations now more than ever
Tri-State food pantry in need of donations now more than ever