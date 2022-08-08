Officials: 6 shot, 1 fatally, after argument at Atlanta park

Authorities say a man in his 30s was killed and five people, including a 6-year-old, were shot...
Authorities say a man in his 30s was killed and five people, including a 6-year-old, were shot after “some type of dispute” at a baseball game in Atlanta's Dunbar Park.(Source: Gray News)
By Miles Montgomery and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA (WGCL) - An investigation is underway after authorities say a man died and five other people, including a 6-year-old, were shot at Atlanta’s Dunbar Park.

Deputies responded to the park in southwest Atlanta on Sunday evening to a call of a person shot. Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. says they arrived to find multiple people shot.

Investigators believe there was “some type of dispute” that occurred, WGCL reports.

“There was some type of baseball-softball game going on at the park. There was an argument that ensued, and the next thing you know, there was an exchange in gunfire,” Hampton said.

Hampton says a male in his 30s was rushed to Grady Hospital, where he died.

A 6-year-old child among those injured was rushed to Egleston Hospital. There is no official word on the current extent of the victims’ injuries.

Hampton urged citizens to “find a way to resolve conflict without weapons.”

“We can’t control the actions of others. We hate the actions of a small percentage of people to ruin,” he said.

Authorities urge anyone who was at Dunbar Park or knows any information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers.

This marks the third reported fatal shooting in Atlanta in a three-hour span.

Police are investigating after they say a 4-year-old girl was shot and killed in the backseat of a car on the interstate Sunday evening, and a man has died after being shot in the Bankhead neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

