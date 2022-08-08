Officials urge caution during street maintenance in Canton

CANTON, MO (WGEM) - Due to water draining down into Canton, it’s caused the crosswalks to break down and become uneven.

Mayor Jarrod Phillips said the city got $111,000 from ARPA funds to fix them.

Philips said crews just finished working on a crosswalk off Ninth and Lewis streets, but that is just the beginning of the work they need to finish.

“You’re going to see less wear and tear on your vehicles,” said Phillips. “The approaches to those cross overs are going to be at a better slope and more ADA accessible than they would’ve been in the past. So you’ll see some improvements in walkability in those areas too.”

Crews are going to begin working on Fifth through Eighth streets, off Washington, next.

“Be you know aware that there may be folks working in the area,” Phillips said. “Those will be barricaded and taped off, but at night it may be a little more difficult to see, so just make sure that you’re keeping an eye out looking for reflective barriers and stuff like that. A small enough town it’s not to hard to take another route.”

Officials are hoping they can have all these cross walks done in a few more months.

