Progress on the Blessing Hospitality House

WGEM News at Five
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health System said their new Hospitality House is about half-way built.

Crews ordered parts months in advance so that supply chain issues wouldn’t delay the work and throw them off schedule.

The new location will be more accessible to patients when they have visits to the doctor.

“It’s such a need,” said Quincy Hospitality House Coordinator Becky Albert. “If you ever had a loved one that’s been in the hospital and or receiving treatments and it’s a lengthy period for treatments, you need some place that you can call home. Some place that you can land to have a shower, have just a couple of hours of sleep can make such a difference for you.”

Officials said the new building will allow them to help even more families than before.

“This is also gonna have 2 queen sized beds in the room, where currently we just have 2 twin sized beds in the room, so it’ll allow us to serve more families,” said Albert.

The hospitality house is expectant to be complete at the end of October if there are no further complications.

Officials are starting to look for volunteers for the hospitality house once it’s open.

All who are interested in signing up for that can do so here.

Hancock County schools looking at potential for 1% sales tax
Officials urge caution during street maintenance in Canton
Illinois Fraternal Order of Police endorses Bailey, DeVore
Progress on the Blessing Hospitality House
Adams County Health Department gives back-to-school immunizations
