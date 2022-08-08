Quiet weather pattern this week

QUINCY (WGEM) - A weak stationary front is situated right on the southern edge of the Tri-State area. It will be the focus for a couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms early Tuesday morning. This front then sinks just to the south and that will bring to an end are potential for rain with this system. The showers that will develop will likely only impact the counties on the southeastern side of the region. Counties that may be impacted with rain would be Monroe, Ralls, southern Adams, Pike county in Illinois and Scott county. Tuesday we will have a little bit less relative humidity although we don’t get a true northwesterly wind flow the wind is out of the northeast. A northwesterly wind would bring in significantly less humid air. Daytime high temperatures for the rest of this week will top out near seasonable norms in the mid 80s. While there are no organized storm systems rolling through the area the rest of the week we could see some isolated showers on Thursday and again on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.