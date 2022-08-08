Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia

The Seattle Mariners took action to remind fans that all good doggies need homes. (Source: CNN/WLS/KIRO/THE SEATTLE MARINERS/@MARINERPUP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (CNN) - The Seattle Mariners have a new team member and an unofficial mascot.

Meet Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix who the Mariners saved from euthanasia.

The team wanted to remind Seattle baseball fans that there is a huge population of animals who need forever homes.

Tucker will not double as a bat boy or be used to retrieve foul balls, but he is up for snuggling with fans and his new teammates.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2309 State Street
Fire breaks out on State Street in Quincy
generic crash
4 teens were injured in a crash on U.S. 61
Nearly 200 gathered in Downtown Quincy for the 7th Feast in the Heart of Quincy.
7th annual Feast in the Heart of Quincy showcases local agriculture and restaurants
Since opening in 1962, the club has trained local swim teams, Olympic athletes and even...
Quincy’s Sheridan Swim Club celebrates 60th anniversary
The RiverFest music festival has moved to Quincy for its three day weekend music festival.
RiverFest’s first time in Quincy

Latest News

The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Nuclear plant in Ukraine is shelled; Rising dangers feared
Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said the shooter's refusal to offer an apology...
Arbery's mom notes Travis McMichael's lack of apology
FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Travis McMichael, man who shot Ahmaud Arbery, gets life sentence for hate crime