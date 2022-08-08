WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (August 4) Quincy University Hawks Football Practice Schedule Now Set For Fall Training Camp And Quincy High Blue Devil Football Standout Chris Flachs Is Setting New Records As He Returns From Injury

John Wood Lady Blazers Soccer Team Is back On The Pitch Preparing For 2022 Season
QU Hawks Head Coach Gary Bass
QU Hawks Head Coach Gary Bass(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The countdown is on for the Hawks of Quincy University as they patiently await the start of the 2022 college football season. Head coach Gary Bass and his staff are set to open Fall practices on Monday, August 8, 2022 at QU Stadium. We’ll have an update on the dates the Hawks will line up on the turf for scrimmages that could determine who will be in the starting line-up for the season opener set for Thursday, September 1 in “The Gem City!” We’ll also check in with Hawks punter Bryce Broussard and Long Snapper/Defensive End Tyler Grover (Rushville-Industry Grad) about their thoughts on the upcoming season in the Great Lakes Valley Conference ranks.

On the prep football gridiron, Quincy High offensive lineman Chris Flachs has had a busy off-season setting records in the Blue Devils weight room. Flachs, with the assistance of QHS Strength & Conditioning Coach Kirkland Burton, has accomplished some amazing feats pumping iron all while try to recover from an injury. An injury that could have kept the standout junior out of action this season on the gridiron. We’ll have an update from Flinn Memorial Stadium.

On the college soccer pitch at John Wood, the Lady Blazers have returned to workouts in preparation for the upcoming 2022 season that gets underway August 20. JWCC had 9 Sophomores returning from last years squad led by QHS grad Maddie Hill. John Wood head coach Haley Womack is excited about the season ahead and she has a plan in place to help the Lady Blazers improve in every area of the game. We’ll have details...

