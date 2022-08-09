$4.4 million contract approved for Quincy Regional Barge Dock project

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy City Council approved spending nearly $4.4 million on the Quincy Regional Barge Dock Elevation project that will raise the dock three and a half feet and allow it to stay operational during the flood stage.

Engineering Manager Steve Bange said the city already has about $1.2 million in state grants and another $300,000 accumulated since last year from barge dock users, along with money set aside from the barge stock fund.

“It will repair the barge dock wall. We also have to raise up the access road to the barge dock, which is off of Harrison Street,” Bange said. “So when the Corps of Engineers has the river open during flood stage, we can still operate it. It keeps it operational until the corps of engineers shuts down the river because of the high water,” Bange said.

Bange said the remaining $2.3 million will be paid by a 20-year loan from the city’s general fund.

“The next step will be basically to get the contract signed with the contractor and give them the notice to proceed. And then from there, they just got to get their materials and equipment and get ready to get started. So it would be go.”

Bange hopes work starts this fall when the barge dock is not as busy. He said work like driving sheet piling can be done when it’s cold out.

The project’s goal will be to raise the barge doc about three and a half feet.

