Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 9th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Lance Boerjan

Savannah Williams

Dalton Lentz

Laura Williams

August Daggs Hesse

Carol Robeson

Kaitlyn Hollensteiner

Eric Borders

Clint Hoosier

Carolyn Campbell

Stanley Elwell

Camille Donaldson

Jeanne Thomas

Avery Hoffman

Wesley Lay

Lillyana Lay

Bobby Gound

Brenda Karhoff

ANNIVERSARIES

Brian & Sandy Richter

Kirby & Dianna Clark

David & Debbie Weese

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.