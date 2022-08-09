Cooler and Comfortable

Tuesday is starting off much cooler and more comfortable than Monday as a cold front has shifted South of the Tri-States. There were a few overnight showers and storms, especially across Southern Pike and Scott Counties. However, most areas stayed dry and will continue to stay dry through the day. Cloud cover will linger through the morning and early afternoon hours, especially farther South and East. Clouds will gradually dissipate through the day, leading to more sunshine in the afternoon.

High temperatures will rise to around 80 degrees for most, which is a couple degrees below average. Combined with the lower humidity, it will feel quite pleasant through the day. Temps will warm a bit by midweek before another cold front swings through Thursday into Friday.

