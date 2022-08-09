Cooler temps for now

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures on Tuesday topped out in the upper 70s to low 80s. That is below what is normal for this time of year. But when that sun breaks out it is a warm sun that is for sure. Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will be slightly warmer back up to seasonable norms in the mid 80s. We’ve also had a noticeable difference in the humidity in the air, the air currently is much drier than what we were experiencing over the weekend. There are a couple of forecast models that are indicating a chance for some scattered showers late Thursday and Friday. Other forecast models just call for an increasingly cloudy sky on Friday. We will continue to mention a chance for scattered showers and even some thunderstorms Thursday night through Friday. The weekend at this time looks dry with temperatures In the mid to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. The next organized chance for showers and thunderstorms comes Sunday night into Monday.

