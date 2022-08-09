First round of 2022 Fix or Flatten projects approved

By Charity Bell
Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy City Council approved the first 12 Fix or Flatten properties to demolish, repair, enclose or remediate.

Mayor Mike Troup said most of these properties have been on their agenda for at least a year on how the city plans to address blighted properties in the area.

Troup said they have the budget and contractors to perform the work, so they wanted to get this item approved on the agenda Monday night.

He said some still have to go through a court process, so it’s going to take several months to before work can get started and completed.

