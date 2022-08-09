Food box now in on Quincy’s east side

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a new resource for Quincy residents struggling to find their next meal.

Construction on a community food distribution box finished back in June.

Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences president Brenda Beshears said the school has studied the lack of food assistance in Quincy’s east side and decided that 3600 Maine would be the best location for the box.

“They may not have the resources to purchase groceries and so sometimes they just need a little bit of help toward the end of the month or the middle of the month,” she said. “We even put things in it for children. We might put diapers in it. We might put little books in it.”

Beshear said a former Blessing-Rieman student, local companies and the hospital’s construction team helped build the box.

She said the box has seen a lot of use which is due to the lack of food assistance on the city’s east side.

“Being on the east side of town it gives people that perhaps may not have transportation an opportunity to drop by and pick up a few things that they need,” Beshears said.

Beshears said they have to restock it at least once, sometimes twice a week. Anyone in need is welcome to use it.

She said while the box is filled by students, faculty, and staff anyone is welcome to donate. Recommended donation items include non-perishable foods like cans and easy to make meals.

