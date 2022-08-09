Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch accused of DUI in Las Vegas

According the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Lynch was arrested Tuesday and taken to...
According the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Lynch was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was charged with DUI.(City of Las Vegas)
By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported former NFL star Marshawn Lynch was arrested after he was accused of driving under the influence.

Officers stopped a vehicle at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday because they suspected the driver, identified as Lynch by police, was impaired, KVVU reported.

Upon further investigation, Las Vegas police reported officers determined Lynch had been driving impaired.

According to police, Lynch was then arrested and taken to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was charged with DUI.

Lynch retired from the NFL after the 2019 season after playing for 13 seasons, according to ESPN. During his career, he played for the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Nearly 200 gathered in Downtown Quincy for the 7th Feast in the Heart of Quincy.
7th annual Feast in the Heart of Quincy showcases local agriculture and restaurants
2309 State Street
Fire breaks out on State Street in Quincy
Lots of Houses, not a lot of buyers
Local realtors: housing market slowing down
Court Gavel
Hannibal man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison on gun charge

Latest News

FILE - An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a Black 14-year-old Chicago boy, whose...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
FILE - A USPS logo adorns the back doors of United States Postal Service delivery vehicles as...
USPS to request rate increase due to inflation, DeJoy says
FILE - The highly unusual step announced Tuesday is a stark acknowledgment that the U.S....
US will stretch monkeypox vaccine supply with smaller doses