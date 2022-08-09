HLGU needs volunteers for annual Alumni and Friends Work Day

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Hannibal-LaGrange University is asking for the community’s help to prepare its campus for the upcoming school year.

Saturday, Aug. 13 is the annual Alumni and Friends Work Day.

Volunteers will spruce up the campus by raking, cleaning flower beds, painting and more.

HLGU Alumni Director Lauren Youse said the event is a good way for people who want to support the university but can not afford to donate money.

“Our motto is ‘knowledge for service’, so we really instill in our students that your career is not just a job, it’s your service to your community and to yourself,” said Youse. “This is just another way to give back, to serve others. It’s really important to us and we value our volunteers.”

The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Work will begin in the lobby of the Burt Administration Building.

To sign up as a volunteer, call (573) 629-3126 by Aug. 10.

