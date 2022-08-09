HLGU needs volunteers for annual Alumni and Friends Work Day

By Rebecca Duffy
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Hannibal-LaGrange University is asking for the community’s help to prepare its campus for the upcoming school year.

Saturday, Aug. 13 is the annual Alumni and Friends Work Day.

Volunteers will spruce up the campus by raking, cleaning flower beds, painting and more.

HLGU Alumni Director Lauren Youse said the event is a good way for people who want to support the university but can not afford to donate money.

“Our motto is ‘knowledge for service’, so we really instill in our students that your career is not just a job, it’s your service to your community and to yourself,” said Youse. “This is just another way to give back, to serve others. It’s really important to us and we value our volunteers.”

The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Work will begin in the lobby of the Burt Administration Building.

To sign up as a volunteer, call (573) 629-3126 by Aug. 10.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2309 State Street
Fire breaks out on State Street in Quincy
generic crash
4 teens were injured in a crash on U.S. 61
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Nearly 200 gathered in Downtown Quincy for the 7th Feast in the Heart of Quincy.
7th annual Feast in the Heart of Quincy showcases local agriculture and restaurants
Since opening in 1962, the club has trained local swim teams, Olympic athletes and even...
Quincy’s Sheridan Swim Club celebrates 60th anniversary

Latest News

New Flower City Park pickleball courts to open next week
New Flower City Park pickleball courts to open next week
First round of 2022 Fix or Flatten projects approved
First round of 2022 Fix or Flatten projects approved
$4.4 million contract approved for Quincy Regional Barge Dock project
$4.4 million contract approved for Quincy Regional Barge Dock project
HLGU needs volunteers for annual Alumni and Friends Work Day
HLGU needs volunteers for annual Alumni and Friends Work Day
Quincy city council approves Southern Airways Express to service regional airport
Quincy city council approves Southern Airways Express to service regional airport