Hospital Report: August 9, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Charlotte Frances Berman, 94, of Quincy, IL, passed away August 7 at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Steven L. Hively age 66, of Quincy died on August 7 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Dennis LeRoy Stephens, age 81, of Quincy, died on August 7 at Heritage Health in Mt. Sterling, Illinois. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Allen Lee Gravitt, age 66, of Quincy, died on August 5 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Glenna M. Sorrill, age 73, of Liberty, IL, died August 7 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Earl Shobe, 77, of Hannibal, passed away August 8 at his home in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Blessing Hospital reports no births as of today

