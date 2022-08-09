Illini West High School now using CrisisGo app to increase school security

Beginning this school year, Illini-West will be using CrisisGo to increase school security.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - In an effort to increase school security, Illini West High School is implementing a new phone app.

Crisis Go, Illini West Superintendent Jay Harnack said, is an app that will give the entire staff the capability of reporting emergencies and how severe they are.

With the tap of a button, alerts will be sent out to staff and law enforcement, depending on the situation. Harnack said this will improve communication when it matters most.

“It’s an app on a phone that we think will give us a lot of improvements and the ability for teachers to reach out to administrators with the ability to escalate it to law enforcement if needed,” Harnack said.

Harnack said every staff member, including bus drivers, will utilize the app. Training was held on Monday. The app features panic buttons, digital check-ins, messenger groups and the ability to roster students in the event of a crisis situation.

“If a teacher hits a ‘fast alert,’ it notifies every staff member and automatically calls law enforcement,” Harnack said.

Harnack said the app can also be used for “less critical” incidents such as requesting a staff-assist. The app is a pay-for-service and is being paid for by the district.

Local realtors: housing market slowing down

Rep. Tom Demmer says Illinois shouldn't tax retirement income