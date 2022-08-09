New Flower City Park pickleball courts to open next week

By Rebecca Duffy
Updated: 2 hours ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - You will soon be able to play pickleball at a park in Palmyra.

Palmyra Parks and Recreation Director Doug Meyers said construction started Monday on new pickleball courts at Flower City Park.

They will replace the outdated and rundown tennis courts.

Meyers said many residents have been asking for pickleball courts so it seemed like the perfect opportunity to build them.

He hopes the new courts will attract people outside of Palmyra to spend time at the park.

“We have about a 500 acre park so we draw people from everywhere, all the little communities,” Meyers said. “Anything different we can offer, that’s our goal.”

Meyers said the project will cost about $40,000.

He expects the courts to open on Monday, Aug. 15.

