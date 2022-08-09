Quincy city council approves Southern Airways Express to service regional airport

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy City Council voted to accept the Aeronautics Committee’s recommendation to have Southern Airways Express fly you to and from Chicago and St. Louis.

Since city council also wants to see this airline service this airport, the U.S. Department of Transportation has to agree, before it can become a reality. But there is a concern.

With accepting this single-engine plane recommendation, Quincy Regional Airport Interim Director Gabriel Hanafin said the city is giving up its ability to veto a single-engine of airline proposal in the future, just because it has a single-engine.

That means if there is ever a twin-engine versus a single-engine proposal, they couldn’t just go with the twin-engine proposal outright.

Mayor Mike Troup said he met Monday morning with Senator Dick Durbin’s staff and the U.S. DOT to discuss the weight of accepting or turning down this proposal.

“Unfortunately in the current climate, unless we are not afraid of the possibilities of having no air service, we really don’t have a choice,” Troup said. “That’s what it came down to. I’m going to do whatever I can to continue air service here in Quincy.”

12 aldermen voted in favor of Southern Airways Express, one was absent and 2nd ward alderman Jeff Bergman voted present.

Community stakeholders, like travel agency owner Mecki Kosin, said she supports the city’s choice.

“Number one they are the largest commuter airline in the country, they said that in the last two years they took over several routes that Cape Air couldn’t fulfill and that Boutique Air couldn’t fulfill. That clinched the deal for me,” Mecki said. “Because right now my clients have no faith in our airport and I told that to Mark as well. I said the biggest job that you have is to convince the people of Quincy that A you’re going to be here and B that you’re going to fly when you say you will.”

“I don’t disagree at all that this is the better choice that we have I just think it’s a hefty price to pay for generations going forward to never be able to have the right to veto that ever again,” Quincy 5th Ward Alderman John Mast said.

Troup said he asked if this process could be expedited and hopes to have a response from the U.S. DOT in Sept.

