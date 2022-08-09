Rand Park in need of new surface under playground equipment

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The surface under playground equipment in Rand Park in Keokuk has been showing signs of wear-and-tear that could put children at risk of injury.

Public Works Director Robert Helenthal said crews just installed it in 2016.

While he said the city knows this is a concern, the solution is not as simple as some may think.

“Right now we don’t have the money budgeted for the project,” Helenthal said. “The manufacturer and installer have agreed to give us a price through next spring and so between now and then we’re going to see if we can come up with the funds to replace what’s there if we don’t come up with the money we’ll have to remove that surface and just go with something.”

Helenthal said he would like to see wood or tire mulch replace the surface, but they probably won’t get to the project until the spring.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.