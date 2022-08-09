River Hills Village introduces new memory care program

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - With our loved ones getting older and living longer, there’s a need for more memory care in Lee County.

“Exercise the brain, enhance memory and maintain independence for our residents,” said Ivy Pointer, Director of Memory Care.

That’s the mission for River Hills Village as they launch their brand new memory care program.

After three years of planning, administrator Heather McCormick said today’s ribbon cutting ceremony to announce “Memory Lane - Fitness of the Mind” has been long awaited by staff.

“Covid really set us back because we were actually shut in our facility without the opportunity for loved ones and family members so we were the family here and it’s very nice that we have those regulations that have changed and we have open doors here that’s wonderful for our residents,” McCormick said.

Director of Marketing, Stephanie Neill said the new program is tailored to the needs of each resident.

“All the residents are going through testing to determine a level of care that we need to give to them and that also determines what level of activity that we can give them that will actually engage with them,” Neill said.

Jenny Eyler, Support Services Director of Memory Care, said that the need for memory care programs and education is ever growing throughout the country.

“So memory care is a growing need in the country,” said Eyler. “Millions of people are impacted by memory loss through Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia and there’s a lot of research out there behind all of the programming that we’re doing with out fitness for the mind program.”

The River Hills staff said that the ribbon cutting was their first public event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said they’re eager to get residents exercising their brains with the new program as early as today.

