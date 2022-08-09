Water Bill Assistance now available for eligible McDonough, Hancock County residents

MACOMB (WGEM) - Residents in McDonough, Hancock, Henderson and Warren Counties who are struggling to pay their water bills may be able to receive a helping hand from Western Illinois Regional Council-Community Action Agency (WIRC-CAA).

WIRC-CAA is now accepting applications to receive assistance from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program grant.

WIRC-CAA Public Relations Manger Jamie Roth said this will aid eligible applicants with paying late fees, general fees and preventing service disconnection. Roth is encouraging prospective applicants to seek assistance while funding allows.

“It’s a fairly new program and the funding is available until the grant funds are exhausted and we’re anticipating this is going to be a popular program so we’re really encouraging people to apply sooner rather than later.”

Roth said the amount of assistance each household receives is based on their 30-day income. Benefits will be paid directly to the applicant’s water vendor.

“It’s critically important to offer a service like this to help people whenever they may have no where else to turn to,” Roth said. “It helps lift them up from their situation and get back on track.”

To be considered for assistance, applicants must rent or own a home in one of the four counties and their total gross income is at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines.

Households with one person require a maximum total income of $2,265 per month. Three-person households with a maximum income of $3,838. Five-person households must have a maximum income of $5,412 per month.

Roth said to call WIRC-CAA at (309) 837-2997 to apply.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.