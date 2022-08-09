Water Bill Assistance now available for eligible McDonough, Hancock County residents

Eligible residents in McDonough, Hancock, Warren and Henderson Counties may be eligible for...
Eligible residents in McDonough, Hancock, Warren and Henderson Counties may be eligible for water bill payment assistance.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - Residents in McDonough, Hancock, Henderson and Warren Counties who are struggling to pay their water bills may be able to receive a helping hand from Western Illinois Regional Council-Community Action Agency (WIRC-CAA).

WIRC-CAA is now accepting applications to receive assistance from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program grant.

WIRC-CAA Public Relations Manger Jamie Roth said this will aid eligible applicants with paying late fees, general fees and preventing service disconnection. Roth is encouraging prospective applicants to seek assistance while funding allows.

“It’s a fairly new program and the funding is available until the grant funds are exhausted and we’re anticipating this is going to be a popular program so we’re really encouraging people to apply sooner rather than later.”

Roth said the amount of assistance each household receives is based on their 30-day income. Benefits will be paid directly to the applicant’s water vendor.

“It’s critically important to offer a service like this to help people whenever they may have no where else to turn to,” Roth said. “It helps lift them up from their situation and get back on track.”

To be considered for assistance, applicants must rent or own a home in one of the four counties and their total gross income is at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines.

Households with one person require a maximum total income of $2,265 per month. Three-person households with a maximum income of $3,838. Five-person households must have a maximum income of $5,412 per month.

Roth said to call WIRC-CAA at (309) 837-2997 to apply.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New John Wood Community College Agricultural Sciences Complex now open ahead of the fall semester

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Clare Edlund
There’s a new learning facility for agriculture students at John Wood Community College that officially had its grand opening on Tuesday morning, just in time for the fall semester.

News

Two more Republicans denounce Bailey's Holocaust comments

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Rand Park in need of new surface under playground equipment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shaqaille McCamick
The surface under playground equipment in Rand Park in Keokuk has been showing signs of wear-and-tear that could put children at risk of injury.

Illinois Capitol Bureau

Demmer pushes against taxing retirement income in Illinois

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Miletich
The Republican candidate for Treasurer says Illinois should not tax retirement income. Treasurer Mike Frerichs also denies he ever said taxing retirement was an option.

News

Rep. Tom Demmer says Illinois shouldn't tax retirement income

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

River Hills Village introduces new memory care program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shaqaille McCamick
“Exercise the brain, enhance memory and maintain independence for our residents,” said Ivy Pointer, Director of Memory Care.

News

Illini West High School now using CrisisGo app to increase school security

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Smith
In an effort to increase school security, Illini-West High School is implementing a new phone app.

Weather Forecast

Cooler temps for now

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Inman
Morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s will be a pleasant break from our typical August heat.

Illinois Capitol Bureau

Two more Republicans denounce Bailey’s Holocaust comments

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Miletich
Sen. Darren Bailey continues to face backlash for his 2017 comments about the Holocaust and abortion.

News

River Hills Village: Memory Lane ribbon cutting

Updated: 4 hours ago
River Hills Village announces a newly enhanced memory care program, Memory Lane-Fitness for the Mind