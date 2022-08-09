WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (August 5) Quincy Gems return Home to Close Out The Prospect League Regular Season Against Burlington And The Lady Mustangs Of Unity Focus In On The Start Of The IHSA Volleyball Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Gems may be focused in on the start of the Prospect League post-season on Sunday, but first they have to close out the regular-season. They’ll start that process this evening at QU Stadium as the gems host Burlington in the first of two match-up’s set to take place the next 2 days. WGEM’s Jake Rongholt will have an update from “The Yard” as he goes 1-On-1 with Gems Manager Brad Gyorkos to get details on just how Quincy hopes to get back on the winning track as they face the Bees starting at 6:35 p.m.

In high school sports news and notes, in the “Land Of Lincoln” the Unity High volleyball tear is gearing up for the start of fall practices on Monday. UHS posted a (27-11) season in 2021 and now they’re setting their sights on even higher goals with 4 starting players returning for their senior seasons in Mendon. We’ll check in with Lady Mustangs head coach Seth Klusmeyer for a few thoughts on the journey ahead for UHS.

In West Quincy this weekend, the track at TNT Kartways will be buzzing with activity as Vintage kart races roll on at the legendary facility. We’ll head to the pits and check in with one longtime Vintage kart racer to find out what makes racing in the Quincy-area so special for so many drivers from across the Midwest.

