WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (August 5) Quincy Gems return Home to Close Out The Prospect League Regular Season Against Burlington And The Lady Mustangs Of Unity Focus In On The Start Of The IHSA Volleyball Season

Vintage Kart racing Action Returns To TNT Kartways In West Quincy
Quincy Gems Return Home To QU Stadium To Close Out The 2022 Regular Season
Quincy Gems Return Home To QU Stadium To Close Out The 2022 Regular Season
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Gems may be focused in on the start of the Prospect League post-season on Sunday, but first they have to close out the regular-season. They’ll start that process this evening at QU Stadium as the gems host Burlington in the first of two match-up’s set to take place the next 2 days. WGEM’s Jake Rongholt will have an update from “The Yard” as he goes 1-On-1 with Gems Manager Brad Gyorkos to get details on just how Quincy hopes to get back on the winning track as they face the Bees starting at 6:35 p.m.

In high school sports news and notes, in the “Land Of Lincoln” the Unity High volleyball tear is gearing up for the start of fall practices on Monday. UHS posted a (27-11) season in 2021 and now they’re setting their sights on even higher goals with 4 starting players returning for their senior seasons in Mendon. We’ll check in with Lady Mustangs head coach Seth Klusmeyer for a few thoughts on the journey ahead for UHS.

In West Quincy this weekend, the track at TNT Kartways will be buzzing with activity as Vintage kart races roll on at the legendary facility. We’ll head to the pits and check in with one longtime Vintage kart racer to find out what makes racing in the Quincy-area so special for so many drivers from across the Midwest.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (August 4) John Wood Hoops Workout Session Brings Together A Trio Of QHS Standouts And John Wood Goalie Maddie Hill Is Primed To Have Another Big Season In Goal For The Lady Blazers Soccer Team

Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Maddie Hill Primed to Turn In Another Big Season In Goal On The Soccer Pitch For The Lady Blazers Of John Wood

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (August 4) Quincy University Hawks Football Practice Schedule Now Set For Fall Training Camp And Quincy High Blue Devil Football Standout Chris Flachs Is Setting New Records As He Returns From Injury

Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy University Hawks Set Football Practice Schedule As The 2022 Season Approaches

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (August 7th) Gems Advance In Prospect League Playoffs; Carthage Golf Course Renovates Club House; QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS AT TEN

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (August 6th) Keokuk Cyclist Races Across America; TNT Kartways Hosts Vintage Race; Gems Take Down The Bees

Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS AT TEN

Latest News

Sports

New video/scoreboard catches attention at QND

Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT
|
By John Potts
For the upcoming 2022-23 season, longtime Raiders Athletic Director Bill Connell is most excited about a new indoor improvement: A large video board/scoreboard that will dominate the west wall of The Pit.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 3)

Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 3)

Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:07 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 3) Quincy Gems Salute The #BeLikeGrace Movement At QU Stadium And The Lady Blazers Of John Wood Are Back On The Soccer Pitch Preparing For Their Season Opener

Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
#BeLikeGrace Night At QU Stadium Was A Big Success In The Gem City

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 3) Culver-Stockton Wildcats Set To Start Football Practices On Monday In Canton For The Upcoming 2022 Season And The Quincy Gems Return Home To Host Normal With Roster Changes Underway

Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Culver-Stockton Wildcats Ready To Face A Football Season Filled With High Expectations

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 2)

Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT