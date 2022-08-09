WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (August 8) Mark Twain Tigers And The Hannibal Pirates Return To The Prep Gridiron For The First Day Of Fall Practice

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The first day of practices has officially arrived for High School Fall sports programs throughout the Tri-States. In the “Show Me State” the Tigers of Mark Twain will have a new but familiar voice leading their program on the sidelines in 2021. MTHS is coming off of a (10-2) campaign in Center and like almost of the teams in our area, they have hopes of improving on that mark in 2022. We’ll check on the Tigers as Operation Football: 2022 gets underway.

At Porter Stadium this morning, the Pirates of Hannibal High also returned to the turf for their first practice session of the Fall football season. Head Coach Jeff Gschwender and his staff are excited about the talented players like All-State running back Aneyas Williams returning for last years squad. That sensational squad from HHS lost their lone game of the 2021 season in the MSHSAA Class 4 State Championship Game in Columbia. We’ll have the latest from “America’s Hometown.”

