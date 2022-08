WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (August 5) “Sports Extra” Quincy Gems Explode At The Plate To Roll Past Burlington At QU Stadium And Quincy Blue Devils Offensive Lineman Chris Flachs Setting Records As He Returns To The Gridiron From Injury

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, August 5, 2022

Prospect League

Burlington Bees 0

Quincy Gems 10 (Final/7 Innings)

QG: Scored 5 Runs In The 1st & 4 Runs In The 2nd Inning

QG: Dayson Croes (3-for-4 / 1R / 1 RBI )

QG: Lucas Loos (2-For 3 / HR / 3R / 4 RBI / 1BB )

QG: Bennett Eltoft (2-for-3 / HR / 2 RBI / 1R )

Gems Tallied 11 Hits On the Night & Held The Bees To Just 1 Hit

Major League Baseball

Yankees 3

Cardinals 4

Cards Now (58-48) On The Season

Marlins 1

Cubs 2

CHI Now (42-63) On The Season

White Sox 2

Rangers 1

CHI-Sox Now (54-52) On The Season

Red Sox 7

KC Royals 4

KC Now (42-65) On The Season

Blue Jays 5

Twins 6

Reds 1

Brewers 5

Braves 9

NY Mets 6

Nationals 2

Phillies 7

Tampa Bay Rays 5

Tigers 3

Astros 9

Guardians 3

Pirates 0

Orioles 1

