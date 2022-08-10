3 killed, 39 homes damaged from house explosion in Indiana

Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.(WFIE)
By Gray News Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Authorities confirmed that three people were killed as a result of a house explosion in Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the call originally came in just before 1 p.m.

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly says that a special collapse unit was requested to the scene.

Officials say that most surrounding houses were unoccupied except for pets.

Fire crews on the scene said the street intersection nearby had been closed but was about to reopen.

During an earlier news conference, Connelly said 39 homes were damaged as a result of the explosion, and four homes were destroyed. He said two people had been in the house that exploded, while a third individual was inside a neighboring house.

The number of people displaced is unknown at this time.

Connelly says eight fire units are currently on scene, while an arson investigation is now underway.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Shelby Co. woman, Nadean Wood
Missing 92-year-old Shelby County woman found
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims
Palmyra School District security system upgrades
Palmyra School District looks to upgrade security system after man breaks into middle school, steals technology
Bailey stopped through Green Valley on June 20, 2022.
Two more Republicans denounce Bailey’s Holocaust comments
The Kia logo is displayed in this photo from Aug. 16, 2014. Kia issued a recall for certain...
Kia recalls sedans because plates in ceiling can come loose

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
Western High School's new science classroom
Barry public schools begin; teachers to encourage STEM learning with brand new science classrooms
Canton Mainstreet Association is making efforts to enhance the town.
Canton Mainstreet Association is enhancing their town
FILE - Former national security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for...
Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton
Las Vegas police arrested Jacob Racilis after they say he stabbed and killed his father.
Police: Son arrested after father stabbed, killed at apartment