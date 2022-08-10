Barry public schools begin; teachers to encourage STEM learning with brand new science classrooms

Western High School's new science classroom
Western High School's new science classroom(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Barry public schools started their first day of school on Wednesday and students got to see new improvements to enhance their learning experience.

Western School District Superintendent Darren Powell said they installed two new science labs in the junior and high school. Using ESSER funds and capital funding the total for both science labs came out to $756,000.

Powell said the schools also got new HVAC systems replaced for $787,000.

Juliana Hollman will be teaching science courses (chemistry, physics, and STEM) in the brand new science classroom at Western High School.

Hollman, who has taught in other schools, said the science classroom is like none other: it’s big, open bright and gives off a welcoming “vibe” to the students.

“I love having the open space,” Hollman said. “Because then it gives us room to do more things. And different labs that required that amount of space. Especially with some of the physics labs, require a lot of movement.”

Junior Emily Depke who plans to study biomedical engineering said the new classroom used to be a lot like the older one down the hall, which, at times, could be too cramped for lab work.

“I’m excited to learn,” Depke said. “And I know in this room it’s going to give me the opportunity to learn that.”

Former science teacher Dana Rigg who is now the principal at Western High School said the science lab is an important investment for this generation’s kids’ future.

“Students can leave here and slide right into a vocational career,” Rigg said. “Or go to college and become successful. They are prepared.”

With the classroom ready to go, Hollman said she’s looking ahead to get her students excited about STEM. She’s working with the school to eventually make her STEM course available for dual enrollment as a college credit.

“And also do outreach to the community and talk about different jobs and careers,” Hollman said.

Rigg said the high school science lab is expecting standing lab tables to arrive in October.

She said the school will plan to redo the older science lab like the new one.

