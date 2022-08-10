In Between Two Cold Fronts

The cold front that brought relief from the heat and humidity on Tuesday has now pushed well South of the Tri-States, ushering in high pressure in its wake. As the high pressure sits overhead Wednesday, skies will stay mostly clear despite some early morning patchy fog. Temperatures on Sunday will rebound a degree or two versus Tuesday thanks to the abundant sunshine. Temps will hover around the same level with slightly higher humidity on Thursday.

Thursday night, another cold front currently over the Northern Plains will move through, ushering in more cool and dry air for Friday, sending temperatures back below average. A stray shower will be possible Thursday night and Friday as the front passes through. After the second front moves through, temperatures look to warm through the weekend before the next system impacts the region.

