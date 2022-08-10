Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 10, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Lillian Oliver

Bev Wierather

Jameson Cassidy

Beverly Mitchell

LaVonne Cottrell

Linda Jaynes

Mary Steele Niekamp

Shirley Robertson

Dick Dieterle

Eric Borders

Grant Roon

Karen Schneider

Kendal Watkins

Bill Lewis

Derek Mabrey

David Kachinovas

Tyce Christiansen

Steve Spilker

Grace Venvertloh

Linda Lawber

Noah Klauser

Jim Nixon

Alayna Fowler

Jessica Jod

LouAnn Goehl

Peggy Muegge

ANNIVERSARIES

Tommy & Kim Obert

Gary & Pam Nebe

Amanda & Nathan Shoopman

Roger & Anita Failor

Larry & Diane Brandhorst

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.