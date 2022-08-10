Bushnell-Prairie City schools fill over a dozen teacher vacancies

Bushnell-Prairie City schools will welcome 14 new teachers to the district in the upcoming...
Bushnell-Prairie City schools will welcome 14 new teachers to the district in the upcoming school year.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUSHNELL, Illinois (WGEM) - As the new school year draws closer, and has already began for some schools in the Tri-States, the search for new teachers continues.

Amidst a national shortage, Bushnell-Prairie City school district is entering the fall semester fully staffed. Superintendent Kathy Dinger said the district is welcoming 14 new teachers. She said this is the largest incoming class of new-hires she has seen in her 10 years at the district.

“I think small rural school districts don’t necessarily have a big presence, and so the openings might be unknown or potential staff might be unfamiliar with the resources that we have in the community,” Dinger said.

Dinger said B-PC doesn’t have a high turnover rate, but the district recently expanded educational programs which heightened the need for educators.

“We’ve expanded science at the junior high, so instead of having one teacher we’ll have two, and we also made a change in scheduling to promote literacy,” Dinger said.

On Wednesday, all 14 newcomers went through new-teacher orientation. Among the new-hires was sixth-grade English/Language Arts teacher Taylor Mullen.

Mullen said she knew she wanted to teach from a young age.

“I came from Arizona where we had students in a class room of 40 or 50,” Mullen said. “It’s very surprising to me, you don’t hear about many teachers coming to small town areas and I thought it would be hard for me but I’m blessed that it came this easy.”

For elementary physical education teacher Savannah Yurkovich, teaching was never the plan. After time in the National Guard, Yurkovich said she wanted to help students in rural communities.

“Having those relationships, building those relationships and getting to know the children because that’s what it’s all about,” Yurkovich said. “I want to create those relationships with the children and being in a smaller school would get that.”

Teachers report for the new school year on Aug. 15 with students returning on Aug. 17.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Shelby Co. woman, Nadean Wood
Missing 92-year-old Shelby County woman found
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims
Palmyra School District security system upgrades
Palmyra School District looks to upgrade security system after man breaks into middle school, steals technology
Bailey stopped through Green Valley on June 20, 2022.
Two more Republicans denounce Bailey’s Holocaust comments
The Kia logo is displayed in this photo from Aug. 16, 2014. Kia issued a recall for certain...
Kia recalls sedans because plates in ceiling can come loose

Latest News

Western High School's new science classroom
Barry public schools begin; teachers to encourage STEM learning with brand new science classrooms
Canton Mainstreet Association is making efforts to enhance the town.
Canton Mainstreet Association is enhancing their town
Rain may develop Thursday and Friday
Don’t rule out rain on Friday just yet
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law