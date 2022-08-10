Canton Mainstreet Association is enhancing their town

CANTON, MO (WGEM) - The Canton Mainstreet Association is a group that started 9 years ago.

The goal of the association is to enhance and revamp Canton.

“We are hoping to draw people driving by Canton on highway 61 into our town to shop and dine in our restaurants and visit our Mississippi River Front area,” said Kristy Horner, Canton Mainstreet Association Vice President. “It’s the hope that we will bring people to Canton and enhance our businesses as well.”

The association has already started improving the downtown area and adding new businesses.

“You notice the buildings are being renovated, everything is becoming new, new businesses are coming into town and they’re surviving,” said Vance LaSala, owner of Flower Mill and Trading Post in Canton. “Now we just have to work on getting other people to see that there’s these awesome little businesses in this town.”

The current project they’re working on is to put a gateway sign off of highway 61.

Officials said the estimated cost for this is $100,000.

The Association is funding this money through events, local donations and applying for grants.

People in the community, like the Canton R-V FFA program, have helped by volunteering to plant garden beds around the town.

“We want to see Canton grow,” said Horner. “We want to see our downtown develop and we want it to be here for our future, our kids, you know the college, everything. I think it is important and it takes everyone to do something like this.”

Canton Mainstreet Association is hosting a block party downtown on the 27th to help them raise money for their gateway sign.

