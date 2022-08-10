Canton Mainstreet Association is enhancing their town

Canton Mainstreet Association is making efforts to enhance the town.
Canton Mainstreet Association is making efforts to enhance the town.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, MO (WGEM) - The Canton Mainstreet Association is a group that started 9 years ago.

The goal of the association is to enhance and revamp Canton.

“We are hoping to draw people driving by Canton on highway 61 into our town to shop and dine in our restaurants and visit our Mississippi River Front area,” said Kristy Horner, Canton Mainstreet Association Vice President. “It’s the hope that we will bring people to Canton and enhance our businesses as well.”

The association has already started improving the downtown area and adding new businesses.

“You notice the buildings are being renovated, everything is becoming new, new businesses are coming into town and they’re surviving,” said Vance LaSala, owner of Flower Mill and Trading Post in Canton. “Now we just have to work on getting other people to see that there’s these awesome little businesses in this town.”

The current project they’re working on is to put a gateway sign off of highway 61.

Officials said the estimated cost for this is $100,000.

The Association is funding this money through events, local donations and applying for grants.

People in the community, like the Canton R-V FFA program, have helped by volunteering to plant garden beds around the town.

“We want to see Canton grow,” said Horner. “We want to see our downtown develop and we want it to be here for our future, our kids, you know the college, everything. I think it is important and it takes everyone to do something like this.”

Canton Mainstreet Association is hosting a block party downtown on the 27th to help them raise money for their gateway sign.

You can visit their Facebook page for future events, projects, and updates.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Shelby Co. woman, Nadean Wood
Missing 92-year-old Shelby County woman found
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims
Palmyra School District security system upgrades
Palmyra School District looks to upgrade security system after man breaks into middle school, steals technology
Bailey stopped through Green Valley on June 20, 2022.
Two more Republicans denounce Bailey’s Holocaust comments
The Kia logo is displayed in this photo from Aug. 16, 2014. Kia issued a recall for certain...
Kia recalls sedans because plates in ceiling can come loose

Latest News

Western High School's new science classroom
Barry public schools begin; teachers to encourage STEM learning with brand new science classrooms
Rain may develop Thursday and Friday
Don’t rule out rain on Friday just yet
Bushnell-Prairie City schools will welcome 14 new teachers to the district in the upcoming...
Bushnell-Prairie City schools fill over a dozen teacher vacancies
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law