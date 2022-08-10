Don’t rule out rain on Friday just yet

Rain may develop Thursday and Friday
By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures today were pleasant and the relative humidity was nice and dry after some morning fog. We are focusing on the potential for scattered showers Thursday and again on Friday morning. This is not a widespread event and not every forecast model is picking up on the precipitation potential. If you have been following us along this week, we started off with just one model picking up on the rain potential and now we have two models showing scattered showers Thursday and Friday. There may be a few thunderstorms along with the scattered showers. The storms will not be severe and they will not bring much moisture, if they do develop. These minor waves in the atmosphere that may spark these showers will exit the area by Friday afternoon.

Hot temps return this weekend
Hot temps return this weekend(Max Inman)

The weekend is shaping up to be warmer but also rain free. Saturday and Sunday temperatures should top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunday night through Tuesday we bring in another shot at some rain. At this time I think most folks are getting a little antsy looking for some moisture for their flowers, their lawn or their farms.

