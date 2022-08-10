Hannibal Public Library unveils new STEM kits

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There are more opportunities for your child to learn at the Hannibal Public Library.

The Federal Library Services Technology Act allowed for the purchase of brand new STEM kits.

The kits cost about $4,000 to put together in total and there are 29 currently available to check out.

Each kit has a different objective like building, space, and yoga to name a few.

Library Director Hallie Yundt Silver said they don’t have data on how many have been checked out, but the immediate response has been positive.

“We put them out on top of the shelves before we got them catalogued because we didn’t have any other place to put them,” said Silver. “As soon as they were there people noticed them and they wanted to touch them and take them out and handle them.”

To check out the STEM kits, all you need is a Hannibal Library Card.

She said first time members, who live in Ralls County, receive their first card free.

Kits are available to check out for four weeks at a time, with no late fees if you want to hold onto it longer.

