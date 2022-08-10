Inflation affecting back-to-school supply giveaways

QUINCY (WGEM) - Parents aren’t the only ones dealing with rising school supply prices as the local organizations working to help them are also feeling the heat.

Clarity Healthcare is hosting their Back to School event Wednesday to help parents make sure their kids have everything they need when they head back to the classroom.

Lab Services Director Jacinda Epperson said normally they give away 500 school supply filled backpacks, with the exception of their drive-thru events the past two years.

She said this year they will be giving away 200, partially because they aren’t expecting as many people to show up but also because of inflation.

“We used to be able to get them, some of them for $2 approximately,” she said. “Now it was very hard to find any for under $5, so I know that seems cheap for a backpack but when you start multiplying for large numbers of children, it adds up fast.”

Officials said in spite of the rising cost of supplies, they were able to purchase enough for the expected number of students.

Patient Engagement Director Bonnie Arnold said they are expecting 200 students. She said in this time of inflation and with the new school year just weeks away, events like this are important for the community.

“I’m just a mom of two, but I already feel unprepared,” she said. “This is going to be massive to everybody in the community to help parents all over feel more prepared. They can be more confident and send their children to school with more confidence.”

The backpacks will contain items like notebooks and pencils but there will be more supplies like glue sticks and colored pencils available as well.

Arnold said they have partnerships with the Marion County Ambulance District who is bringing extra school supplies such as glue sticks and Missouri Healthy Blue who will be providing drawstring backpacks for those who need them.

The event is at 141 Communication Drive in Hannibal from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.. No sign up is required. Clarity officials said this will be their first in-person event in two years.

If supplies run out, Epperson said you should contact their Facebook page for information on another school supply program they are doing.

