A million dollars in water treatment projects approved for Adams County villages

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Board approved more than a million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act funds for improving water systems in the county.

Chairman Kent Snider said the money will go to wastewater treatment upgrades and water system replacements in Lima and Ursa and the Mill Creek Water District.

“Those were very important to go through tonight so that they can get started,” Snider said. “The Mill Creek resolution we had to get passed. They’ve already ordered materials because some of these projects are in desperate need. So it was very important to get them done right away.”

Snider expects work is ready to start right now on the Mill Creek project.

He said work on Ursa’s Wastewater Treatment Lagoon is under a deadline and needs to start soon as well.

The board also tabled a resolution to allow ATVs on county roads.

They voted to revisit this discussion in September to give them time to draw up the provisions on what will be allowed, like how fast the ATVs can go and which roads they can be ridden on.

